Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Monday against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 17th in MLB action with 37 total home runs.

Chicago's .390 slugging percentage is 17th in baseball.

The White Sox's .241 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (155 total runs).

The White Sox rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.

The White Sox's 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 10.1 K/9 to lead the majors.

Chicago has a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average baseball's third-highest WHIP (1.511).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox are sending Cease (2-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cease has two quality starts this season.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Dylan Cease Louie Varland 5/4/2023 Twins L 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds W 17-4 Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals - Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros - Home Michael Kopech Brandon Bielak 5/13/2023 Astros - Home Dylan Cease Hunter Brown

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.