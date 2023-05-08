White Sox vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox, on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.
The White Sox are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Royals have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).
White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.
- The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have put together a 5-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).
- Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the White Sox a 58.3% chance to win.
- Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-13-3 record against the over/under.
- The White Sox have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-10
|6-13
|6-12
|6-11
|10-17
|2-6
