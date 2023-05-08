White Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game features the Kansas City Royals (9-26) and the Chicago White Sox (12-23) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 8.
The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (2-1) for the White Sox and Zack Greinke (1-4) for the Royals.
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Royals 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
- The White Sox have been favorites in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 5-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
- Chicago ranks 13th in the majors with 155 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Dylan Cease vs Louie Varland
|May 4
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|May 5
|@ Reds
|W 5-4
|Lance Lynn vs Hunter Greene
|May 6
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Nick Lodolo
|May 7
|@ Reds
|W 17-4
|Michael Kopech vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 8
|@ Royals
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
|May 9
|@ Royals
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 10
|@ Royals
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
|May 11
|@ Royals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Brady Singer
|May 12
|Astros
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Brandon Bielak
|May 13
|Astros
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Hunter Brown
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.