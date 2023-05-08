Monday's game features the Kansas City Royals (9-26) and the Chicago White Sox (12-23) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 8.

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (2-1) for the White Sox and Zack Greinke (1-4) for the Royals.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have been favorites in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 5-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago ranks 13th in the majors with 155 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule