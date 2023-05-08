On Monday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .268 with five doubles and five walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (10 of 17), with more than one hit six times (35.3%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this year.

In four games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (41.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings