Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .268 with five doubles and five walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (10 of 17), with more than one hit six times (35.3%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this year.
- In four games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (41.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.64).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (48 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
