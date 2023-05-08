Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 29 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .357 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 121 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.226 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Joey Wentz (0-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

None of Wentz's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Wentz has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Mets W 8-1 Home Michael Lorenzen Max Scherzer 5/4/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals L 12-6 Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians - Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners - Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Spencer Turnbull Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners - Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert

