Tigers vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Steven Kwan and Spencer Torkelson will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Bookmakers list the Guardians as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-200
|+165
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their foes are 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games. In three games in a row, Detroit and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.8 runs.
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those games.
- Detroit has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 17 of 33 chances this season.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-7
|7-11
|4-12
|11-6
|10-14
|5-4
