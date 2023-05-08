Monday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (16-18) and the Detroit Tigers (15-18) clashing at Progressive Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-2 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on May 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-0) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (0-3) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The past 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have won in 14, or 43.8%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a mark of 5-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (121 total, 3.7 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule