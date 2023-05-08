On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .259 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 22 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 22 games so far this season.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

