The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .155 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Maton has had a hit in 11 of 32 games this season (34.4%), including multiple hits four times (12.5%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has had an RBI in eight games this season (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 11 of 32 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

