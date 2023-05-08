Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (17.6%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee (1-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
