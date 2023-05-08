Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.423 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and two RBI) against the Reds.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 33 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .496.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Robert is batting .563 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 34 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (17.6%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.4% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (44.4%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.64).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (48 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2).
