The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 2-for-6 with an RBI last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 36 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .422.
  • He ranks 27th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • In 23 of 33 games this season (69.7%) Happ has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Happ has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (11 of 33), with two or more RBI four times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 12 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.79 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.79), 74th in WHIP (1.661), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
