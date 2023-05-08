Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 2-for-6 with an RBI last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 36 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .422.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 23 of 33 games this season (69.7%) Happ has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (11 of 33), with two or more RBI four times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 12 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.79 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.79), 74th in WHIP (1.661), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
