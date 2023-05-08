On Monday, Gavin Sheets (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Reds.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .258 with three home runs and six walks.

In 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (17.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has had an RBI in five games this season (21.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in seven games this season (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings