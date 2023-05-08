Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .276.
  • Haase will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.
  • In 63.0% of his games this year (17 of 27), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (18.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 22.2% of his games this year, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will look to Bibee (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.