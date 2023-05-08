On Monday, Elvis Andrus (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Reds.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .205 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Andrus has recorded a hit in 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), including five multi-hit games (14.3%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Andrus has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (seven of 35), with more than one RBI five times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

