Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson, who went 0-for-6 last time out, battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Marlins.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .271.
- He ranks 65th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 139th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (33.3%).
- In 33 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Swanson has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 of 33 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.79), 74th in WHIP (1.661), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
