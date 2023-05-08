Monday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (17-17) and St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on May 8.

The Cubs will call on Marcus Stroman (2-2) against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (1-1).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 19 times and won 10, or 52.6%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 7-4, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 168.

The Cubs' 3.22 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule