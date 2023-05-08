Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (17-17) and St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on May 8.
The Cubs will call on Marcus Stroman (2-2) against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (1-1).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 19 times and won 10, or 52.6%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 7-4, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Chicago has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 168.
- The Cubs' 3.22 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ Nationals
|L 2-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Jake Irvin
|May 4
|@ Nationals
|L 4-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin
|May 5
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Justin Steele vs Edward Cabrera
|May 6
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Drew Smyly vs Matt Barnes
|May 7
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Hayden Wesneski vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Miles Mikolas
|May 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jack Flaherty
|May 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Sonny Gray
|May 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Joe Ryan
|May 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
