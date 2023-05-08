On Monday, Cody Bellinger (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is hitting .300 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Bellinger is batting .286 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Bellinger has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.0% of those games.
  • He has homered in 22.6% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 15 games this season (48.4%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), he has scored, and in six of those games (19.4%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (80.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.79), 74th in WHIP (1.661), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
