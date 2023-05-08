Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Andrew Benintendi (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .325, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- In 80.6% of his games this year (25 of 31), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 31 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In eight games this year, Benintendi has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 15 games this year (48.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (83.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (48 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greinke (1-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 5.25 ERA ranks 64th, 1.306 WHIP ranks 48th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 68th.
