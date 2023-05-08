On Monday, Andrew Benintendi (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .325, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

In 80.6% of his games this year (25 of 31), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 31 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In eight games this year, Benintendi has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 15 games this year (48.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (83.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings