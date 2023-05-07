Jonathan India and Luis Robert are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox square off at Great American Ball Park on Sunday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has eight doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI (31 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .248/.324/.480 so far this season.

Robert has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He has a .234/.340/.387 slash line on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Ashcraft Stats

The Reds will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (2-0) for his seventh start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Ashcraft will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).

Ashcraft Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 2 6.0 6 1 1 3 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 6.0 3 2 2 3 4 at Pirates Apr. 21 5.0 3 2 2 4 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 15 6.0 4 0 0 4 4 at Braves Apr. 10 6.0 6 2 2 7 3

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

India Stats

India has recorded 36 hits with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .298/.392/.421 on the season.

India will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 6 3-for-3 3 0 0 4 2 vs. White Sox May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

