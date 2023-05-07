Jonathan India will lead the way for the Cincinnati Reds (14-19) on Sunday, May 7, when they square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (11-23) at Great American Ball Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+105). The contest's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 2.00 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (0-3, 5.97 ERA)

White Sox vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 10 games this season and won six (60%) of those contests.

The Reds have a record of 4-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Reds played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in five, or 20.8%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win four times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Luis Robert 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

