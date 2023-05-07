How to Watch the White Sox vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will look to get to Michael Kopech when he starts for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
White Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 35 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 138 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago has pitched to a 5.55 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined 1.519 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Kopech (0-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- Kopech has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Joe Ryan
|5/3/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Louie Varland
|5/4/2023
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
|5/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Brady Singer
|5/12/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Brandon Bielak
