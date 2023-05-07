TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will look to get to Michael Kopech when he starts for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

White Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 35 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 138 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has pitched to a 5.55 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined 1.519 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Kopech (0-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Kopech has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Dylan Cease Louie Varland 5/4/2023 Twins L 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds - Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals - Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros - Home Michael Kopech Brandon Bielak

