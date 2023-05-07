Michael Kopech will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Reds (-130). A 9.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -130 +105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in five, or 20.8%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has won four of its 21 games, or 19%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 34 opportunities.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-10 5-13 5-12 6-11 9-17 2-6

