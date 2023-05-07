After hitting .148 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart has a double and two walks while batting .195.

Barnhart has picked up a hit in seven games this year (43.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his 16 games this year.

Barnhart has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of 16 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings