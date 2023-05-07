After hitting .148 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart has a double and two walks while batting .195.
  • Barnhart has picked up a hit in seven games this year (43.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his 16 games this year.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of 16 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • The Marlins are sending Alcantara (1-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.