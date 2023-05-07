The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .269 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Mancini is batting .313 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Mancini has picked up a hit in 20 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 10.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mancini has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 26.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 12
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
