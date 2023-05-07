Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .269 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Mancini is batting .313 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Mancini has picked up a hit in 20 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
