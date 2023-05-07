On Sunday, Tim Anderson (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has five doubles and four walks while batting .269.
  • In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In four games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six of 16 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
