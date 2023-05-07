The St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) will look to stop an eight-game losing streak when hosting the Detroit Tigers (15-17) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-4) to the mound, while Alex Faedo will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Tigers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-4, 6.39 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

The Cardinals' Matz (0-4) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 6.39 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.4 walks per nine across six games.

None of Matz's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Matz has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.