How to Watch the Tigers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Faedo takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Tigers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Tigers Odds
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 27 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks 28th in the majors with a .355 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.
- Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 115 (3.6 per game).
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.
- The Tigers rank 24th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.222 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Faedo gets the nod for the Tigers and will make his first start of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|W 6-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|W 8-1
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Max Scherzer
|5/4/2023
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Justin Verlander
|5/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Adam Wainwright
|5/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Steven Matz
|5/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tanner Bibee
|5/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Shane Bieber
|5/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
|5/13/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Bryce Miller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.