Alex Faedo gets the nod on the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the final of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. A 9.5-run total has been listed for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • TV: BSMW
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Venue: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cardinals -200 +165 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.
  • In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have come away with 14 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit is 5-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Detroit's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 32 chances.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-7 7-10 4-11 11-6 10-14 5-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.