Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) and the Detroit Tigers (15-17) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on May 7.

The probable starters are Steven Matz (0-4) for the Cardinals and Alex Faedo for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (45.2%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.6 runs per game (115 total runs).

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule