Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7 on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is tied at 1-1. The Stars are favored (-140) against the Kraken (+120).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 64.1% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (41-23).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Dallas has a 30-16 record (winning 65.2% of its games).
- The Stars have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 51 times, and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won 18 of its 31 games, or 58.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league play, conceding 215 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has hit the over once over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 2.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.
- The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
