The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .214 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 17 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 31 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In 12 games this year (38.7%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

