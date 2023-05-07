On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .259.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 16 of 21 games this year (76.2%), with at least two hits on four occasions (19.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings