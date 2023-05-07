Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .179.
- Zavala has gotten a hit in five of 18 games this season (27.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In five of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among pitchers who qualify.
