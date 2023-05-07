The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Marlins.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.

Hoerner has recorded a hit in 27 of 33 games this season (81.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (39.4%).

In 33 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Hoerner has driven in a run in 10 games this year (30.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings