Nelson Velazquez -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on May 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .280.

In five of 12 games this season, Velazquez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (25.0%, and 10.7% of his trips to the plate).

Velazquez has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

