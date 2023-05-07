Nelson Velazquez -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on May 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .280.
  • In five of 12 games this season, Velazquez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (25.0%, and 10.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Velazquez has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
  • The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Alcantara (1-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.35), 47th in WHIP (1.274), and 48th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.