Nelson Velazquez Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nelson Velazquez -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on May 7 at 2:20 PM ET.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .280.
- In five of 12 games this season, Velazquez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (25.0%, and 10.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Velazquez has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (1-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.35), 47th in WHIP (1.274), and 48th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
