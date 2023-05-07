The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .175 with three doubles and three walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in nine games this year (56.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his 16 games this year.

Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

