Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .260 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.7% of those games.

In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 17.2% of his games this season, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight games this year (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings