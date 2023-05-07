Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is batting .260 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Vierling has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.7% of those games.
  • In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In 17.2% of his games this season, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In eight games this year (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 16
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Matz (0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.39, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .304 batting average against him.
