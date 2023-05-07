The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa (batting .118 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is batting .140 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Sosa has had a base hit in seven of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Sosa has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings