Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa (batting .118 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Reds Player Props
|White Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Reds
|White Sox vs Reds Odds
|White Sox vs Reds Prediction
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is batting .140 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa has had a base hit in seven of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.