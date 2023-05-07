Ian Happ -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.426) this season, fueled by 34 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 22 of 32 games this season (68.8%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 31.3% of his games this year, Happ has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.80 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.35 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.