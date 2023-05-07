Gavin Sheets -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .246 with two home runs and six walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (18.2%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 22 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings