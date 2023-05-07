Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .246 with two home runs and six walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (18.2%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 22 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
