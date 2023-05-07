The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .277.

Haase will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

In 61.5% of his games this year (16 of 26), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Haase has an RBI in six of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings