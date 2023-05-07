Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .258 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Jimenez is batting .500 with two homers during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 11 games this year (44.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (48.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|12 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
