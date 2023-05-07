Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .258 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Jimenez is batting .500 with two homers during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

In 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Jimenez has had an RBI in 11 games this year (44.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this season (48.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings