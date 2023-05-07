Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .285.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- In 53.1% of his 32 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Swanson has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (40.6%), including five multi-run games (15.6%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.35), 47th in WHIP (1.274), and 48th in K/9 (7.9).
