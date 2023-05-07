Sunday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (17-16) going head-to-head against the Miami Marlins (16-18) at 2:20 PM (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Cubs, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Marlins will give the ball to Sandy Alcantara (1-3, 5.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 3.49 ERA).

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 1-9-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Cubs contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (50%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won six of nine games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (164 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.32 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule