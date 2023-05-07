Andy Ibanez -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has two doubles while hitting .273.

Ibanez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 during his last outings.

In four of eight games this year, Ibanez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Ibanez has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings