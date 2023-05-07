The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Vaughn has had a hit in 23 of 33 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits six times (18.2%).

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this season (13 of 33), with two or more RBI six times (18.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (30.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings