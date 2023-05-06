The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jonathan India, Andrew Vaughn and others in this game.

White Sox vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI (29 total hits).

He's slashing .244/.353/.403 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has seven doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI (29 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .236/.304/.463 slash line so far this year.

Robert has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Apr. 30 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Lodolo Stats

Nick Lodolo (2-1) will take the mound for the Reds, his seventh start of the season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

In six starts this season, Lodolo has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

Lodolo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Apr. 30 5.0 5 3 3 7 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 24 4.0 9 6 6 6 2 vs. Rays Apr. 18 4.2 12 8 8 4 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 13 5.0 8 2 2 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 8 7.0 3 0 0 12 2

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

India Stats

India has eight doubles, two home runs, 16 walks and 13 RBI (33 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .280/.374/.398 on the season.

India has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run and two RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 34 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 12 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .318/.362/.439 slash line so far this season.

Friedl has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with a double and an RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Padres May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Padres May. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

