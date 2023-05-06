Nick Lodolo will take the hill for the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) on Saturday, May 6 versus the Chicago White Sox (11-22), who will answer with Mike Clevinger. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog White Sox have +105 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.16 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (2-2, 4.60 ERA)

White Sox vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Reds have gone 3-2 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Reds have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win five times (21.7%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 4-16 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Luis Robert 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

