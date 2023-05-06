Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

White Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 33 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .375 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 135 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The White Sox rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.523 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Rays W 12-9 Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Dylan Cease Louie Varland 5/4/2023 Twins L 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds - Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds - Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals - Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer

