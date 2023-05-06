How to Watch the White Sox vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
White Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 33 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .375 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 135 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.523 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Rays
|W 12-9
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/2/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Joe Ryan
|5/3/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Louie Varland
|5/4/2023
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
|5/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Brady Singer
